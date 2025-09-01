I love it when a plan comes together. And the plan I’m speaking of here is the bull market in silver I’ve been predicting and writing about non-stop since April of 2024. While silver has steadily climbed since then, the road has been rocky as it advanced in a three steps forward, two steps back manner.

But in June, silver finally broke out above the major $32 to $35 price ceiling that had been impeding its progress, and I said at that time that I believed silver had entered a new phase of its bull market that would be much more powerful and resilient. Sure enough, that is what we are now seeing happen, and I believe it is just getting started. In today’s update, I want to give you credible reason to believe that silver hitting $50 and beyond is actually realistic in September or October.

Let’s first take a look at the spot price of silver and how it finally broke above the $32 to $35 resistance zone that acted as a ceiling throughout much of 2024 and early 2025. When silver broke out in early June, it was a clear sign that a major shift had occurred and that a new bull market was underway. Sure enough, silver is now soaring and has just surpassed the key psychological $40 level for the first time in fourteen years.

I see strong parallels between silver’s struggles beneath the $32 to $35 resistance zone and gold’s struggles from 2020 to 2024 below its $2,000 to $2,100 resistance zone. That resistance kept gold suppressed for years until it finally broke out, triggering the powerful bull market it remains in today. Now that silver has decisively broken out as well, there is a strong chance it will follow a similar path, and it will likely even outperform gold in the near future.

Now that I’ve shown the breakout above silver’s resistance zone, I also want to highlight the triangle pattern that formed over the past few months. This pattern actually provides a price target for how high silver is likely to climb during the course of this move, which I will discuss shortly.

For now, I want to focus on the triangle itself and the breakout that recently occurred, which has led to a strong rally. Triangle patterns are consolidation patterns that form when a market or asset pauses to catch its breath, and that’s exactly what happened in July and August when silver moved sideways, largely due to Wall Street being in vacation mode. But now that summer is ending, silver is continuing its bull market just as I’ve been expecting.

Interestingly, now that silver has broken out of its triangle pattern, we can use a principle from technical analysis known as the measured move to project how high it is likely to go. This technique estimates a potential price target based on the size of the prior move and often proves to be remarkably accurate.

I created the diagram below to illustrate how measured moves work. It begins with an initial impulse move—such as the $500 advance shown in the example. After that surge, the market or asset pauses to consolidate its gains. This consolidation phase can take various forms, such as a sideways trading range or a triangle pattern.

Once the consolidation is complete, the asset breaks out and resumes its rally, typically rising by an amount equal to the initial move—in this case, another $500. It’s a straightforward concept, but a powerful one.