A few days ago, I published a popular report called “Why Gold’s Bull Market Is Still Young,” where I analyzed gold’s current secular bull market by comparing it to its previous two secular bull markets in the 1970s and the 2000s. I examined how gold stacks up not only in U.S. dollars but also across a range of other yardsticks, including the U.S. Consumer Price Index, the M2 money supply, the national debt, and the Dow. The purpose was to show that gold’s bull market is still in its early stages, with significant gains still ahead.

Now, as promised, I’ve created a similar report focused on silver, using the same format and methodology. The findings indicate that silver’s bull market is still in its early stages, with significant potential for further gains. So let’s get started.

For the purposes of the exercises in this report, the dates I’m using for the two prior secular silver bull markets are November 1971 to January 1980 for the 1970s bull market, and November 2001 to April 2011 for the 2000s bull market. These timeframes are widely accepted as the official start and end points of those respective bull markets.

As for the current secular silver bull market, while there is some subjectivity and debate around when it began, I’m using September 2022 as the starting point. I believe this is well justified based on where silver bottomed, both in dollar terms and relative to the other four yardsticks used in this report. This can be clearly seen in the charts I’ve included.

Let’s begin with the most rudimentary reference point: the spot price of silver in U.S. dollars. During the secular bull market of the 1970s, silver rose by 3,631% over 98 months. In the 2000s secular bull market, it gained 1,130% over 113 months. By comparison, the current secular silver bull market is up only 200% over just 37 months. This is a clear indication that the current bull market is still in its early stages relative to the previous two, and I believe it has much further to run.

Next, let’s examine the real price of silver, which is silver adjusted for inflation using the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI). This is a more meaningful metric than the nominal price shown earlier because the key question is not how much silver has increased in absolute terms, but whether it is keeping up with inflation. After all, precious metals are the best hedges against inflation over the long run.

During the secular bull market of the 1970s, the real price of silver rose by 1,860% over 98 months. In the 2000s secular bull market, it gained 875% over 113 months. In contrast, the current secular silver bull market is up only 177% over just 37 months. This further supports the view that the current bull market is still in its early stages compared to the previous two, and I believe it is just getting started.

Now we will look at silver in relation to another measure of inflation: the U.S. M2 money supply. The money supply may be an even better indicator of inflation than the CPI, which is known to understate actual inflation (learn more). Moreover, growth in the money supply is the underlying cause of inflation itself. As Milton Friedman, the Nobel Prize–winning economist, famously said, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.”