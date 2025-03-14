Why Subscribe to The Bubble Bubble Report?

Welcome to The Bubble Bubble Report, a bestselling Substack newsletter covering gold and silver investing, global economic risks, and important financial market trends.

The Bubble Bubble Report is authored by Jesse Colombo, a precious metals analyst, investor, and outspoken advocate for free markets and sound money.

In 2008, The London Times recognized him for accurately predicting the Global Financial Crisis while still a university student. Since then, he has become a well-known and influential financial media personality, amassing over 200,000 followers on social media.