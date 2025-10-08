Another day, another all-time high for gold. The rally has been relentless, both exhilarating and increasingly concerning for what it implies about the future of the global economy, the health of fiat currencies, inflation, and society itself. Over the past 24 hours, there has been plenty of fanfare about gold finally hitting the official $4,000 level. However, that is not entirely accurate, as I will explain in this update.

I will also discuss what gold is likely to do at this critical juncture, whether it can break through $4,000 and keep climbing or if it will hit resistance and pull back. One of the ways I will analyze this is by looking at gold priced in a wide variety of global currencies, which is a long-time favorite among subscribers since this newsletter began. So let’s get into it.

The excitement about gold hitting and surpassing $4,000 isn’t entirely accurate, because it was COMEX gold futures that reached that milestone, not the spot price, which is currently trading about $22 lower than the futures. Still, it’s an encouraging sign. However, I would like to see both futures and spot prices close above $4,000 by a healthy margin and on strong trading volume before feeling confident that gold has truly broken through this level and that the rally will continue in the near term. That may very well happen soon, but I prefer to see clear confirmation before declaring victory.

A look at COMEX gold futures shows that it barely closed above the critical $4,000 level by just $4 at the end of trading on Tuesday, which isn’t a convincing enough margin in my view. Still, we could see stronger follow-through in the next few trading sessions, and I’m watching that closely. There is clearly tremendous momentum behind gold’s rally, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see it happen.

Supporting the idea that gold may soon break decisively through $4,000 and continue higher is the measured move projection I introduced back on August 4, before gold even broke out and began its powerful rally. My argument then, which I still stand by, was that gold’s Summer 2025 triangle pattern implied a price target of roughly $4,400 per ounce based on the $900 advance leading into the triangle and projecting that upward from the breakout point near $3,500. I continue to follow that projection, though I do not want to be dogmatic about it since it is more of a rule of thumb, but a strong and useful one.

Adding weight to this outlook, Goldman Sachs on Monday raised its December 2026 gold price forecast to $4,900 per ounce from $4,300, citing the prospect of strong Western ETF inflows and continued central bank buying. In addition, billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin said that he finds gold’s rally “really concerning,” warning of “substantial asset inflation away from the dollar” and a growing “debasement trade” as investors seek safety outside the U.S. dollar.

Now that I’ve shown COMEX gold futures, let’s look at the spot price of gold in U.S. dollars, which serves as the international benchmark. As I mentioned earlier, it trades about $22 per ounce below COMEX gold futures, which explains the discrepancy and confusion over whether gold actually surpassed $4,000. As the chart shows, gold closed at $3,984.33, which is close but not quite there yet, though it may happen soon.