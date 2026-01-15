On Sunday, I wrote a report showing how an important pattern known as an ascending triangle had formed in silver, projecting an imminent surge to $121. One day later, it broke out and launched from $80 to $93, and I believe it is still on track for significant gains ahead. Now, I’ve spotted similar patterns in platinum and palladium, which I want to share with you in this update, along with their price targets, which are quite impressive and lofty.