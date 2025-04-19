I periodically like to step back and assess where gold stands when priced in the world’s major currencies—especially after a significant move like we’ve just seen. Looking at gold priced in multiple currencies, rather than just U.S. dollars, helps strip out currency bias and gives a clearer picture of gold’s true intrinsic strength. This approach has proven valuable over the past year—in both September and January, for example—helping me stay confidently bullish on gold even as critics repeatedly called it overbought and predicted a pullback. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at where gold currently stands across the globe’s major currencies.

Let’s begin with COMEX gold futures, which I find more insightful for analysis than the spot price—mainly because $100 increments in COMEX gold often act as key psychological support and resistance levels. During the sharp tariff-driven pullback from April 7th to 9th, gold tested the critical $3,000 support level but held firm, just as I anticipated.

Since then, it has launched a powerful rebound, breaking decisively through the $3,100, $3,200, and now $3,300 resistance levels. Gold is officially in blue sky territory. This kind of breakout is exactly what investors dream of—and as precious metals investors, we’re living it right now. So enjoy the moment!

I’m now closely watching gold priced in the World Currency Unit (WCU)—a global composite currency derived from the top 20 world economies, weighted by GDP. I find this approach especially valuable because it prevents any single currency, whether the U.S. dollar, euro, or others, from having an outsized influence on gold’s price. In many ways, gold priced in WCUs offers the fairest and most accurate representation of how gold is truly performing on a global basis.