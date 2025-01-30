Many investors dismissed gold and silver after President Donald Trump’s victory in the November election. However, his first two weeks in office have proven exceptionally strong for both metals. While sentiment toward precious metals had been at a low point in recent months, I’ve consistently argued that this pessimism was unwarranted—gold and silver were merely consolidating before resuming their bullish trajectory. Now, with mounting evidence of a global rush for physical gold and silver, both metals are breaking out, signaling that the next phase of their bull markets is underway.

The big story this week centered on speculation over whether President Trump will impose tariffs on imported goods—and whether gold and silver will be affected. In a recent piece, I discussed how the mere threat of tariffs was already roiling the precious metals market. Now, just days later, massive shipments of gold from London to New York in anticipation of potential tariffs have led to a bullion shortage in London, the world’s most important gold trading hub. As this physical supply squeeze becomes apparent—contrasting sharply with the abundance of "paper" gold and silver—both metals are surging.

Let’s start with gold, which continues its strong rally after breaking out of the triangle pattern I highlighted back in December. As I’ve emphasized, this breakout strongly suggests that gold’s 2024 bull market didn’t end with the early-November sell-off. Instead, it is gaining momentum, likely extending well into 2025. In my view, gold is now on track to target $3,000, with the potential to reach the low-$3,000s relatively quickly. The next key test for spot gold is a decisive close above the $2,780–$2,800 resistance zone that’s just overhead—an achievement that would confirm that the next phase of the bull market is officially underway.

Beyond tracking gold in U.S. dollars, I also closely monitor its price in euros, as this removes the impact of dollar fluctuations and provides a clearer picture of gold’s intrinsic strength. Recently, gold broke out of its €2,400–€2,600 trading range, reaching a new all-time high in euros. This breakout serves as a strong confirmation that gold’s bull market remains firmly intact, with plenty of upside potential ahead.

I also pay close attention to gold priced in euros, British pounds, and Swiss francs as this particular mix of currencies shows gold's movements very clearly. Gold priced in this mix recently closed above the key 7,200 resistance level signaling that the yellow metal is ready for liftoff once again.