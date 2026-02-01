In yesterday’s analysis, I showed that despite Friday’s sharp pullback, precious metals are still in confirmed uptrends. Now, it is just a matter of waiting for them to become fully oversold in order to confirm that the pullback has run its course and the bull market is positioned to resume.

While many investors now believe the precious metals bull market is officially over after such a steep decline, in this update I want to show that there is strong precedent for markets recovering quickly from sharp crashes and continuing on to new highs shortly afterward.