Anyone who reads this newsletter knows I’m a committed silver bull and a strong proponent of investing in physical bullion (read my recent report to learn more). That said, I’m also a fan of gold and silver mining stocks—especially now, as they begin to awaken after years of stagnation since the early 2010s. While mining stocks are inherently more volatile and require a more advanced level of research and risk management, they can offer significantly greater upside than bullion due to their leverage to the underlying metal prices.

I’ve been meaning to spotlight my favorite junior silver mining stock—which I personally own—Apollo Silver Corp., an exploration-stage company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol APGO.V at around C$0.35 per share, and also trades over the counter in the U.S. under APGOF at approximately $0.27. With silver recently breaking out and now in a strong technical and fundamental position, I believe this is the perfect time to explain why Apollo Silver stands out in the junior mining space.

Before diving in, I want to preface that I approach stock investing—including mining stocks—from a top-down, macro perspective rather than as a bottom-up fundamental stock picker. In other words, I start with a broad macro thesis (in this case, being bullish on silver), then identify ways to invest in that theme (such as silver bullion and mining stocks), then narrow further into junior miners due to their high volatility and outsized upside potential in a bull market, and finally drill down to specific companies like Apollo Silver, which I’ll discuss in detail in this report.

That said, I’m not a mining or geology expert, and I don’t get deep into the technical or operational specifics of individual projects—that’s not my area of expertise. However, I do plan to deepen my understanding of those aspects over time, as I continue to expand and refine my mining stock investment approach.

Please note that this report is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy shares of Apollo Silver. It is intended for informational and educational purposes only. Always do your own due diligence, and remember that only you can determine what’s appropriate for your financial goals, risk tolerance, and level of investment experience.

While I personally invest in and believe in the potential of Apollo Silver, I fully recognize that exploration-stage companies like this—especially with a market capitalization of just $66 million—are highly speculative and carry significant risk. This is not the kind of investment to go all-in on, and I approach it as one small, high-risk component within a diversified portfolio.

As an exploration-stage company, Apollo Silver does not currently mine or produce silver. Instead, it focuses on the exploration and development of two primary silver projects: the Calico Project, located in the historic Calico Silver Mining District in California’s Mojave Desert (San Bernardino County), and the more recently acquired Cinco de Mayo Project, situated in north-central Chihuahua State, Mexico.

One of the main reasons I’m enthusiastic about Apollo Silver is its flagship Calico Project, which hosts an estimated 110 million troy ounces of untapped silver—making it one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in the Western Hemisphere, and among the largest in the United States, as illustrated in the MiningVisuals infographic below.