As an analyst and investor who strongly believes in silver’s long-term potential, I often revisit and share key charts to stay grounded in the bullish thesis—and to help others do the same. In periods of frustrating stagnation like we’ve seen recently, it’s easy to lose sight of silver’s powerful setup. But these doldrums won’t last forever, and it’s important to keep our eyes on the bigger picture. In this piece, I’ll walk you through the bullish case for silver, using the latest charts and data to reinforce why this thesis remains as compelling as ever.

To begin, let’s examine the chart of COMEX silver futures and highlight the key technical levels currently in play. First, take note of the $32 to $33 resistance zone, which has acted as a stubborn ceiling for much of the past year. A decisive breakout above that zone would issue an important bullish signal.

The next major hurdle is the $34 to $35 zone, which notably capped silver’s rally in late October. A decisive, high-volume close above that level would serve as strong confirmation that a major breakout is underway. Once silver clears both barriers, the path should be wide open for the powerful bull market I’ve anticipated since April 2024.

I closely monitor silver priced in euros because it provides valuable insights by stripping away the influence of U.S. dollar fluctuations, offering a clearer view of silver’s intrinsic strength. In euro terms, silver tends to respect key levels such as €30, €31, and €32, forming well-defined areas of support and resistance.

Since getting slammed in early April following the sharp tariff-related market shock, silver has been struggling beneath the €29 to €30 resistance zone. I’m closely watching for a breakout above this zone as a key bullish confirmation. Once that level gives way, the next major hurdle is the €31 to €32 zone. A decisive move above that would, in my view, signal the true beginning of silver’s long-awaited bull market.

Although silver has traded in a choppy, erratic manner for much of the past year, it is in a confirmed uptrend, despite grinding higher in a frustrating “two steps forward, one step back” manner. This is evident in the 200-day simple moving average, a helpful tool for identifying an asset’s primary trend by filtering out short-term price fluctuations.

More importantly, the 200-day moving average suggests that the odds favor further gains, as a trend in motion tends to stay in motion—much like Newton’s first law of motion, also known as the law of inertia. The even better news is that once silver fully breaks out, as discussed earlier, I expect it to rise in a much more orderly fashion rather than continuing its erratic price swings.

One of the key reasons I believe silver is on the verge of a powerful new phase in its bull market is gold’s impressive rally over the past year. Historically, gold is a major driver of silver’s price, though silver often lags before catching up. With economic uncertainty rising and the risk of a recession increasing, I believe gold still has plenty of upside potential, as I discussed in this report.

As I’ll explain shortly, the higher gold climbs, the more undervalued silver will become relative to gold, making it increasingly difficult for silver to remain at these relatively low levels while gold continues to soar.

Also, take a look at the chart below and notice how gold struggled from 2020 to early 2024 to break above the $2,000–$2,100 resistance zone, which acted as a price ceiling for much of that period. Despite multiple attempts, gold was repeatedly pushed back down. However, in March 2024, it finally broke out, igniting the powerful bull market we see today. I see striking parallels with silver’s $32–$33 resistance zone over the past year and believe that once silver manages to truly clear this level, it will soar just as gold did.

In addition to gold, copper is another key metal that strongly influences silver’s price, as I explained here. This understanding led me to develop the Synthetic Silver Price Index (SSPI)—an indicator designed to validate silver’s price movements and filter out potential fakeouts. The SSPI is calculated as the average price of gold and copper, with copper adjusted by a factor of 540 to ensure gold doesn’t disproportionately impact the index. Remarkably, despite silver not being an input, the SSPI closely mirrors silver’s price movements.