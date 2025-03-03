Back in December, while much of the country was riding a wave of optimism over Donald Trump’s presidential victory, I warned that we were hurtling toward a recession—and saying that it may have already begun. I also noted that the increasing likelihood of a recession would drive up gold prices—and the recent surge is clear confirmation of that. My prediction wasn’t driven by political bias but by hard data and reliable recession indicators, which had signaled economic trouble long before Trump’s win. And now, as expected, a growing body of evidence confirms that the odds of an imminent U.S. recession are surging.

One key indicator signaling an imminent recession is the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecasting model, which updates in real time as new economic data arrives. Just last Thursday, the model projected a 2.3% annual growth rate for the first quarter of 2025. However, after Friday’s economic data releases, that estimate plummeted to a recessionary -1.5%. Then, on Monday, additional data sent the forecast tumbling even further to a staggering -2.8%, reinforcing the recession warning and silencing skeptics who doubted Friday’s sharp decline.

When the GDPNow estimate for first-quarter 2025 growth plunged to -1.5% on Friday, some skeptics argued that the drop was skewed by a temporary surge in imports. U.S. importers had been front-loading shipments ahead of impending tariffs, they claimed, creating an anomaly that would soon normalize. While there is some truth to that, it’s only part of the story. A major contributing factor to the declining GDP estimate is weakening consumer spending, which drives more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. In January, consumer spending contracted for the first time in nearly two years, as fears of rising inflation led many to pull back.

Additionally, Monday’s sharp drop in the GDPNow estimate for first-quarter 2025 growth was largely driven by a steep decline in residential investment—spending on new housing and home renovations. Given that housing contributes between 15% and 18% of U.S. GDP, this downturn is a significant drag on economic growth.

What’s striking is that today’s plunge to a -2.8% GDP contraction marks the worst forecast since the COVID lockdowns in 2020, as ZeroHedge pointed out:

The latest wave of weak economic data is driving up the probability of a U.S. recession in 2025, according to Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market. And given today’s sharp drop in the GDPNow estimate, I suspect the odds haven’t even fully adjusted to reflect the latest developments yet.

One of the key reasons I’ve been warning about a recession in recent months is that predicting one isn’t all that complicated—especially given historical patterns. The most significant factor is the near inevitability of recessions following rate-hiking cycles, as shown in the chart below. In general, the Federal Reserve raises rates until “something breaks,” and that something is typically industries or speculative booms that flourished in the prior low-rate environment.