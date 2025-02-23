Although economic and stock market optimism surged after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election last November, it never translated into sustained market gains. This has led me to question whether the stock market is reaching a peak—historically, markets often top out on good news before bad news follows. Over the past week, a wave of negative developments has triggered a sharp selloff across the U.S. stock market. In this report, I will examine where the market stands and whether an even steeper decline could be on the horizon.

Although the holiday-shortened week started strong, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high on Wednesday, a wave of bad news quickly reversed momentum. Over the next couple of days, markets sank sharply, culminating in a steep selloff on Friday. The S&P 500 tumbled 107.5 points (-1.75%), while the Dow sank 748.63 points (-1.69%) in a single session, erasing nearly $1 trillion in market capitalization on Friday alone.

The downturn began on Wednesday when big data analytics firm Palantir (PLTR)—a favorite among investors—tumbled 10% after reports emerged that the Trump administration plans to slash defense spending, a major source of Palantir’s revenue. This set the stage for broader market weakness.

On Thursday, Walmart (WMT) plummeted 6.53% after warning that its sales and profit growth would slow this year. Given that Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S., its struggles raised concerns about consumer spending and the financial health of working-class Americans. The warning spooked investors and contributed to the market’s downward slide.

By Friday, selling pressure intensified. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) plunged 7.17% following reports that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into its Medicare billing practices. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index fell to 64.7 in February, a nearly 10% drop, exceeding expectations. The decline signaled growing consumer fears about inflation, particularly with the prospect of new tariffs.

This aligns with my growing concerns that the U.S. economy is heading toward stagflation—a period of sluggish growth or recession combined with persistent inflation. Adding to the uncertainty, billionaire investor Steve Cohen warned that Trump’s tariffs and DOGE budget cuts could negatively impact the economy, potentially triggering a significant market correction.

Further unsettling investors, researchers in China reported the discovery of a COVID-like bat virus in the same laboratory previously accused of leaking the virus responsible for the 2020 outbreak. On the global stage, the surging Japanese yen raised alarms about the potential for another carry trade unwind, similar to what happened in July and August—a scenario I will analyze in more detail shortly.

Let’s move on to the technicals, starting with the bellwether S&P 500. The index has made three distinct attempts to reach all-time highs, only to be sharply rejected each time—a clear sign of weakness and potential topping action. Adding to the concern is a bearish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a widely used momentum indicator that helps confirm price action. In this case, the RSI is failing to validate the S&P 500’s upward climb over the past few months, signaling a loss of momentum. To fully confirm that a correction is underway, I am watching for a decisive close below the 5,800 to 6,000 support zone.

Similarly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100—led by its dominant Magnificent 7 components (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla)—has struggled to gain traction in recent months. Given its outsized influence on the broader market, a decisive close below the 20,750 to 21,000 support zone would strongly signal that a steeper downturn is likely underway.

The high-flying Magnificent 7 ETF (MAGS) has stalled since mid-December, pulling back after its rapid ascent. I closely track this ETF because it serves as a key bellwether for both tech stocks and the broader U.S. stock market. The first major support level to watch is $53—if that breaks, the next critical level is $50. A decisive move below $50 would likely signal a more significant correction, not just for the Magnificent 7, but for the overall market as well.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) appears to have formed a double top pattern, a classic bearish reversal signal. Confirmation of this pattern requires a decisive close below the 41,600 to 42,000 support zone. If that level breaks, it would strongly suggest that a steeper market correction is likely ahead.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index, which derives a larger share of its earnings from the domestic U.S. economy, has been struggling after its brief Trump-induced surge in November. As libertarian economist Peter Schiff noted, the index’s recent weakness suggests that the “Trump trade” is unraveling. The next key level to watch is the 2,175 to 2,200 support zone—a decisive close below this range would strongly signal the potential for a deeper downturn ahead.