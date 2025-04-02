I wanted to take a moment to share my thoughts now that March 31st's "Buy Silver Day" has come and gone. If you're unfamiliar with the background, I encourage you to read the article I wrote about it a week ago.

In short, it was a grassroots movement that gained momentum on social media, aiming to raise awareness about the longstanding manipulation of silver prices by major bullion banks like JPMorgan and UBS — and to potentially counter their influence through a coordinated wave of physical silver buying. I was proud to be one of its most vocal advocates.

Public awareness of this issue surged in recent weeks, thanks in large part to my in-depth report and video presentation, which went viral and was picked up by several prominent media outlets including Kitco, ZeroHedge, SilverSeek, GATA (the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee), and others. The hope was that, through unified action, we could catch these institutions off guard and begin to weaken their stranglehold on the silver market.

On March 31st, there was a surge of buzz and excitement across social media, with various media outlets covering the event through articles and TV segments. Many bullion dealers joined in by launching special sales tied to the occasion. It was genuinely uplifting to see the precious metals community come together in unity around a common goal — something we haven’t witnessed in quite some time. There were even reports of certain silver products selling out at bullion dealers, and Costco reportedly ran out of several of their silver offerings as well.

But for the most part, March 31st came and went without the explosive price surge that many within the movement (though not me) had expected — silver actually ended the day down a modest 0.58%. In fact, rather than rally, silver was deliberately slammed for the fourth morning in a row. In frustration, I noted this on X, pointing out that it was a clear confirmation of the very manipulation I had exposed in my original silver report — the same report that helped spark this movement in the first place.

In the four trading sessions leading up to and including March 31st, silver was aggressively slammed each morning

In a perverse, almost poetic twist, the day meant to challenge the system seemed to provoke a direct response from it. Many of us, myself included, couldn’t help but wonder: were the bullion banks intentionally pushing silver down just to spite us? It’s not that far-fetched — they undoubtedly monitor social media and the news.

The day after, some on social media voiced disappointment, having expected more dramatic results. But to me, that reaction felt short-sighted — it missed the bigger picture of what we had accomplished in such a short time. To update, encourage, and address the doubts circulating within the community, I wrote an essay on X, which I’m now sharing here with my newsletter readers as well:

Here are my thoughts on the March 31st 'Buy Silver Day' event: For some background, I wasn’t the one who came up with the idea—I was approached about it a week before and decided to support it by helping spread the word. In my view, it was a success—we managed to galvanize and rally much of the precious metals community, with strong support from numerous bullion dealers and media outlets. I never measured its success by whether we caused a surge in the price of silver on that day—after all, I only learned about it a week in advance, which isn’t much lead time. What’s truly impressive is how many people we rallied in such a short period. Judging its success solely by the 'gainz' it produced is both simplistic and short-sighted—and I'm turned off by that kind of thinking. I also generated significant publicity and readership for my reports on silver price suppression and the bullish case for silver—efforts that I believe will play a strong role in ending the suppression, not in a single day, but over time. This movement is far from over—it's only just beginning. This event brought together a growing community of like-minded individuals who are committed to the cause. We're already working on new initiatives to raise awareness and push back against the silver manipulators and their schemes. As we speak, I’m working on another major report that exposes yet another tool and tactic used by the bullion banks to suppress the price of silver. I plan to distribute it widely. Crafting these in-depth reports and generating broad publicity around these ideas is what I do best—and I’m committed to continuing that effort. I believe that by building greater awareness, we can gradually weaken the manipulators’ grip and ultimately allow silver to break free and thrive. I’m taking a long-term perspective, and I don’t view the March 31st 'Buy Silver Day' as a failure—that kind of thinking is shortsighted and misses the bigger picture. Lastly, I want to thank everyone who took part in yesterday’s event. I encourage you to stay connected with us, keep the faith, and continue spreading awareness. I truly believe we’re on the path to victory. There’s no reason to feel discouraged—silver is up nearly 50% over the past year! Yes, manipulation still exists, but it’s clear they don’t have full control anymore. And the more awareness we build, the more that control will continue to slip away. Kind regards, Jesse Colombo

Thankfully, most people in the movement shared my perspective — they understood this is a long-term effort. I was genuinely encouraged by the respect and support they showed me, and I deeply appreciate it.

Many participants also shared supportive posts — like this one from Kyler Morgan:

And here’s a post from an X user named ‘RoaringRacoon,’ a vocal and active member of the emerging Silver Squeeze community:

And quite a few others also spoke up, such as James Anderson, saying they did see real-world impact from this movement — despite it being only a week old (note: LCS stands for local coin shop):

One thing I’ve come to notice is that a good portion of the silver investing community tends to be overly morose, gloomy, and constantly frustrated with silver’s performance — often threatening to throw in the towel. Honestly, I find that mindset a bit baffling — so much so that I’ve coined a term for it: Silver Derangement Syndrome (SDS).

I’ve been quick to point out that silver is up a solid 39.6% since the start of 2024, while the stock market — the S&P 500 — has gained only about half that. By any measure, that’s a strong performance on silver’s part. And more importantly, I believe we’re still in the early stages — silver’s real bull market is just getting started.

I also want to highlight that, despite the frustrating morning manipulation slams, silver is actually holding up remarkably well from a technical standpoint. It recently broke above the key $32–$33 resistance zone that had impeded its progress for much of the past year and has maintained that breakout — a very encouraging sign. No matter how you slice it, the chart looks bullish.

I see strong parallels between silver’s former $32–$33 resistance zone and gold’s former $2,000–$2,100 resistance zone, which acted as a major ceiling from 2020 to early 2024. Despite several breakout attempts, gold kept getting pushed back — until March 2024, when it finally broke through and launched the powerful bull market we’re witnessing today.

I clearly remember that time: even as gold began its breakout, many were still pessimistic, claiming it was “too high,” overbought, and destined to crash. Yet here we are, with gold now trading above $3,100 an ounce. I see this as a blueprint for what’s likely ahead for silver — and it’s a key reason I remain optimistic.

To summarize, I consider the March 31st ‘Buy Silver Day’ a success — even though silver didn’t have a dramatic price surge on that precise day. The real victory was in the momentum we built: for the first time in a long while, a large number of precious metals investors, bullion dealers, and financial media outlets came together around a common cause — and we did it all within the span of a single week.

More importantly, that community still exists. We're now actively brainstorming our next initiative to raise awareness about silver price suppression and just how undervalued silver truly is. I’m currently working on another major report exposing a different method the bullion banks use to manipulate silver, and I anticipate it’ll make a significant impact. So stay tuned, stay positive — and thank you for your continued support!

Disclaimer: the information provided in The Bubble Bubble Report and related content is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or trading advice. Nothing in this publication constitutes a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell any securities, commodities, or financial instruments.

All investments carry risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The author and publisher disclaim any liability for financial losses or damages incurred as a result of reliance on the information provided.