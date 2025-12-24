It’s official: silver, platinum, and palladium have all hit the price targets I set back in the dark days of late November!

I know it’s Christmas Eve, but this is a very important update and I’ll keep it brief. Many people have been asking what comes next now that all three metals have reached their targets, so I felt it was important to share this quick note to keep you informed.

Please refer to my November 20th update for a full explanation of how I arrived at these price targets using the measured move principle, as I don’t have time to revisit the details here.

Starting with silver, you can see that it hit its $72 target in just about a month after I set it:

Platinum not only hit its $2,100 target but actually exceeded it by $300, which is perfectly fine because measured moves provide a minimum price target, and overshoots are both possible and certainly welcomed by investors: