Since President Trump took office and introduced his policies, financial markets have faced a wave of uncertainty, driven by a mix of complex and often conflicting forces. This volatility has led to choppy market conditions, but for precious metals investors, uncertainty has been a boon. Over the past month, gold has surged by approximately $200, while silver has climbed $3, or 10%. One key driver behind this rally is rising U.S. inflation expectations, as newly released data confirms.

U.S. consumers' 12-month inflation expectations jumped to 4.3% in February, the highest level since November 2023, according to the University of Michigan’s monthly consumer sentiment survey. This 1.7 percentage point surge over the past three months is the sharpest increase since February 2020. The primary driver behind this spike is growing concern over President Trump’s tariff policies and their potential to trigger trade wars and drive inflation higher—a topic I covered in detail just a few days ago.

A decade-long chart of inflation expectations highlights the significance of February’s sharp jump. At 4.3%, we are now just 1.1 percentage points below the peak of 5.4% seen in March and April 2022—when inflation, particularly soaring gasoline prices, fueled the height of the 'Let’s Go Brandon' protest movement.

The recent surge in inflation expectations is further confirmed by other indicators, such as the 5-year inflation breakeven rate. This rate, calculated as the difference between the yield on a nominal 5-year U.S. Treasury note and a 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS), reflects the market’s forecast for average annual inflation over the next five years.