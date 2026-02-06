Regular readers know that I am skeptical of Bitcoin and crypto in general as a long-term investment, as I explained in my original thesis in December 2024, as well as in subsequent reports explaining why Bitcoin is not a safe haven like precious metals, and why Bitcoin should not be considered “digital gold.”

Many of the concerns I raised have now gone mainstream, as Bitcoin and other cryptos across the board have plunged while investors sour on them. I’m writing this report to show you what is happening and what it means for precious metals.