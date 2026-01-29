Back in late November, when gold was only at $4,080 an ounce, I published an ambitious analysis calling for gold to hit $5,200. That sounded preposterous to many at the time, as many were still wondering if gold would even stay above $4,000 or drop back down into the $3,000s after its strong run. Despite that skepticism, only two months later, gold not only hit my $5,200 target but also blew right through it today, soaring 4.47% to close just above $5,400. Now I’m seeing a credible scenario that gold could be about to surge to $6,000 or even higher, and I’m going to make that case in this report.