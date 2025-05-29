I want to share an update on the U.S. dollar and its current technical position, which I’ve been closely tracking and posting about in recent months due to its significant impact on gold, silver, and other commodities. As a quick reminder, the U.S. dollar typically trades inversely with commodities—when the dollar rises, commodity prices often fall, and vice versa. This is where intermarket analysis comes into play—a method of examining related markets to gain insights and anticipate moves across asset classes. I rely on this approach extensively in this newsletter, as it often provides valuable context and technical signals. So let’s dive in.

As a reminder, I track the dollar via the U.S. Dollar Index—a measure of the dollar’s exchange rate against a basket of major world currencies (not its purchasing power). I’ve been highlighting how the U.S. Dollar Index has been teetering on the critical 100 level—a key technical support that dates back to 2023. Since then, several major dollar rallies have originated from this level, often exerting downward pressure on commodity prices—including gold and silver.

However, it’s noteworthy that the index has now broken below this key threshold, signaling an important shift in trend. If the dollar remains below 100, it would strongly indicate that further weakness lies ahead—an important bullish development for gold, silver, and the broader commodities complex.

Zooming in on the daily Dollar Index chart, it’s important to note that the index hasn’t cleanly broken down yet. Instead, it has been chopping back and forth around the key 100 level, creating a series of false moves and overall choppy, indecisive price action. However, I believe that once the dollar commits to a direction, the resulting move will be significant.

As of today, the dollar is trading sharply lower—giving a lift to gold and silver—after a hit to market confidence stemming from a U.S. Court of International Trade ruling on Wednesday night. The court found that President Trump exceeded his authority in imposing “reciprocal” tariffs and ordered those measures to be vacated. Adding to the pressure, Moody’s recent downgrade of U.S. debt has further eroded confidence in the dollar, contributing to its ongoing weakness.

As a result of today’s decline, the U.S. Dollar Index has once again slipped below the 100 level, signaling that another attempt to reclaim that key threshold has failed—a clear sign of weakness. If the index can finally remain below 100, there’s a strong chance it will continue to slide toward multi-year lows—a scenario that would be a major tailwind for precious metals investors. This is a critical development worth watching closely.

Although I’ve emphasized the longstanding inverse relationship between the U.S. dollar and commodities, it’s especially helpful to see that correlation visually:

You can also clearly see the inverse relationship between the U.S. dollar and gold:

And here is the inverse relationship between the U.S. dollar and silver: