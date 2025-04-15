The U.S. dollar has fallen sharply since the start of the year, which has boosted commodity prices—especially metals like gold and silver—due to their inverse relationship. This decline stems from several factors, including a plunging stock market that triggered foreign capital outflows, rising recession risks and expectations of future interest rate cuts, and growing uncertainty over America’s new tariff policies. But after three months of steady declines, the dollar now finds itself at a key crossroads—one that will significantly influence its next move, as well as how commodities and precious metals respond from here.

The crossroads lies in the fact that the U.S. Dollar Index—a measure of the dollar’s exchange rate against a basket of major world currencies (not its domestic purchasing power)—is now sitting right at a major long-term support level around 100. This level has held for several years and has triggered significant rebounds in the past, including the most recent bounce in September 2024, which created a headwind for metals over the next few months.

How the U.S. Dollar Index behaves from here will have a major influence on the direction of commodities and precious metals. A decisive break below this level would likely open the door to a deeper decline — potentially into the low 90s or even lower — which would be highly bullish for commodities and could propel gold toward the $4,000 mark and silver to $40-$50+.

However, if the Dollar Index finds solid support at the 100 level, it’s likely to bounce — which would pose a headwind for commodities. That said, I believe gold, which remains in a strong uptrend, would likely consolidate and cool off rather than experience a sharp pullback. Click here to access a free site where you can monitor the U.S. Dollar Index — and keep a close eye on that 100 support level. You can also track gold, silver, and other commodity prices.

As a commodities investor and analyst, I closely monitor the U.S. Dollar Index, which—as the chart below illustrates—has maintained a long-standing inverse relationship with commodity prices:

You can also clearly see the inverse relationship between the U.S. dollar and gold: