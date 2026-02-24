For the past year and a half, I have been bullish on copper alongside precious metals and have regularly published reports, such as this one from August 2025, about the upcoming bull market in copper that should also provide a significant boost to silver. That bullish copper-silver thesis is now successfully playing out, and copper investing is no longer the niche topic it once was. I have received many requests for an update on where copper stands today, so that is the focus of this report.