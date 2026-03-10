A major focus of this newsletter is identifying where the bull market in precious metals and mining stocks currently stands in the cycle. Based on extensive data, my view is that this bull market remains in its early stages and still has considerable room to run in both time and price.

A few days ago I published a report applying this framework to gold, which was well received. In today’s report, I apply the same methodology to silver, though I recommend reading the original gold report as well for additional context.

Practically everyone is aware that silver has been on a major run over the past year, surging as much as 320% at its most recent peak in late January and still up 206% despite the sharp pullback. This bull market in silver is exactly what I anticipated two years ago, when the metal was still unpopular and trading at just $28 an ounce.

Now that silver has had a powerful run, many analysts and investors, most of whom never foresaw the bull market in the first place, are quick to stick a fork in it, claiming it was a bubble that has now burst and that it is all downhill from here.

My response, however, is simple: they have it all wrong. A powerful secular bull market began only two years ago, and based on history it should last at least a decade. That is what I intend to demonstrate in this report.