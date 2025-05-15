I just wanted to share a relatively brief update to highlight some encouraging signs I'm seeing in both gold and silver after today's trading session. The week started on a weak note for precious metals as upbeat news about global trade—particularly signs of a thaw with China—dampened safe-haven demand and fueled a rally in stocks and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

However, something positive occurred today from a technical standpoint: gold and silver both attempted sharp breakdowns overnight, but those moves were strongly reversed during the U.S. trading session. As a result, both metals printed bullish reversal candles on the charts—which I’ll show next.

In my last gold and silver technical update on May 10th, I pointed out that COMEX gold futures had been consolidating between $3,200 and $3,500 over the past couple of weeks as the metal worked off its overbought condition following a sharp rally. However, last night and into this morning, gold futures experienced a sharp initial selloff that briefly threatened to break below the bottom of that trading range—a move that would have triggered a bearish signal and likely opened the door to even further downside.

Interestingly—and encouragingly—gold futures staged a strong recovery, climbing back above the key $3,200 level and closing above it. This rebound is a notable sign of technical strength and suggests that the worst of the downside may now be behind us. Today’s rally was driven by a combination of technical factors and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, including disappointing retail sales.

Today’s price action in gold—an initial sharp selloff followed by a strong rebound into the close—formed a candlestick pattern resembling a hammer. This pattern sends a clear message: the attempted breakdown was firmly rejected, which is a bullish signal.

Now that the bulls appear to be back in control, I’d like to see a continued bounce from here along with some healthy consolidation as gold works off its remaining froth. This would help gold reset and set the stage for the next leg higher—signaled by a strong close above the key $3,500 resistance level.

If you zoom out and view gold’s chart alongside the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—a useful momentum indicator that measures whether an asset is overbought, oversold, or neutral—you’ll notice a key change. Unlike in mid-April and at other previous peaks over the past year and a half, gold’s RSI is no longer overbought or stretched to the upside.