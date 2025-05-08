Gold has a remarkable track record of warning about—and hedging against—major threats well before the public catches on, whether it’s recessions, inflation, or geopolitical turmoil. Another critical warning it provides is when major governments and central banks start losing control—usually a precursor to full-blown crises. That’s a theme my fellow blogger Mike “Mish” Shedlock frequently explores — including in a compelling post he published today titled “Gold Soars to Another New High: What’s the Message?” This piece resonated with me, so I’m sharing one of his charts, some of his insights, and then adding my own commentary.

Shedlock created the fascinating four-decade gold chart below, which highlights how major moves in gold often correlate with rising or falling confidence in central banks—particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve. He illustrates how the roughly $1,500 per ounce surge over the past year reflects gold sensing that the Fed is losing control.

Markets are now anticipating a return to quantitative easing (QE), which is essentially digital money printing, and other forms of stimulus as the Fed scrambles to manage mounting risks — from Housing Bubble 2.0 (which I’ve covered here) to an impending fiscal crisis and more.

Shedlock — a fellow libertarian — argues in today’s piece that gold’s surge is signaling three key risks: it doesn’t trust that the Fed is in control, it doesn’t trust that Congress is in control, and it doesn’t trust that Trump is in control. He goes on to say that neither Congress, the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), nor Trump will do anything meaningful about the soaring deficits; that tariffs won’t offset the massive spending Trump demands and Congress enables; and that the Fed won’t stop monetizing the debt. I have to say — I agree with him on all counts.

Shedlock points out that even larger U.S. budget deficits are now inevitable, driven in part by the first-ever $1 trillion defense budget — which dwarfs DOGE’s supposed $150 billion in savings, only about $12 billion of which is actually real. He also criticizes U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick for claiming that tariffs could replace the IRS and balance the budget.

He concludes that neither Congress nor Trump has the political will to rein in the exploding deficits and warns that a currency crisis is unavoidable. I agree with that assessment and have recently argued that the U.S. dollar is heading for a major bear market—a scenario that would be extremely bullish for precious metals and commodities.

The reality is that gold is flashing a clear warning about the deteriorating U.S. fiscal situation. The national debt has now surged to a staggering $36.8 trillion—and it’s growing by roughly $1 trillion every three months. Spending cuts like those proposed or initiated by DOGE, while commendable, are measured in mere billions—with a B—while the debt and deficits are measured in trillions—with a T. To make matters worse, DOGE is now winding down its operations, and Elon Musk is returning full-time to the private sector as CEO of Tesla and his other ventures.