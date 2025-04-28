It’s been a couple of weeks since my last silver technical update, so it’s time to check in on where things stand. After the initial market shock from the Trump administration’s tariffs in early April, silver bounced beautifully off the key support levels I highlighted. The rebound has been so sharp that silver is now nearly back to where it was before the selloff—a bizarre round-trip move that has left plenty of heads spinning, mine included. Next, I’ll walk you through the key levels and signals to watch for when silver is finally ready to break into new territory and thrive.

Thanks to last week’s rebound, COMEX silver futures are now back above the critical $32 to $33 resistance zone that has capped the metal for most of the past year—largely due to intentional price suppression by the bullion banks (learn more). Now, the key is for silver to hold above that $32 to $33 zone and then make another push to close above the $34 to $35 resistance zone, which would signal that it’s ready to launch into a more powerful bull market.

I closely monitor silver priced in euros because it provides valuable insights by stripping away the influence of U.S. dollar fluctuations, offering a clearer view of silver’s intrinsic strength. In euro terms, silver tends to respect key levels such as €30, €31, and €32, forming well-defined areas of support and resistance.