Anyone who has followed my work over the past eight months knows I’ve been consistently bearish on the U.S. dollar — a call that has played out as the dollar has fallen about 10% against a basket of major foreign currencies this year. I turned bearish immediately after President Trump’s inauguration, when the Dollar Index was at 108.375, and reaffirmed that stance when it dropped below 100 in the spring. I also argued that a weaker dollar would boost the euro and commodities like gold and silver, given their inverse relationship — a view confirmed by the strong rallies in both the euro and precious metals.

An assortment of euro banknotes. Source: Wikipedia .

Yesterday, Morgan Stanley predicted that the euro will continue climbing toward $1.30 and beyond — a roughly 12.1% rise from its current level of $1.15965. The investment bank attributes this expected strength to European investors increasing foreign exchange hedges on their U.S. asset holdings, particularly equities, in response to ongoing dollar weakness. According to their estimates, about $3.6 trillion — nearly half — of European-held U.S. assets remain unhedged, well below historical norms. They added that “risks are skewed toward investors raising their hedge ratios well beyond historical averages,” which is likely to propel the euro even higher.

Morgan Stanley’s forecast aligns with my view that the euro is heading even higher — not only due to continued dollar weakness (as I’ll explain shortly), but also because of the euro’s decisive breakout in April from a long-term falling channel that had been in place since 2008, as the chart below illustrates. Given the scale of that 15-year pattern, Morgan Stanley’s $1.30 target may ultimately prove conservative. It would be unusual for such a significant technical breakout to lose momentum so quickly.

Interestingly, the euro’s long-term falling channel since 2008 is almost perfectly mirrored by the U.S. Dollar Index’s rising channel over the same period — a reflection of their inverse relationship. When the euro rises, the dollar falls, and vice versa. While the euro has already broken out of its channel, the Dollar Index has yet to break down from its own.