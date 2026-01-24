Platinum & Palladium Are About to Surge Like Silver
It’s looking increasingly likely that platinum and palladium are set to follow in silver’s footsteps and surge aggressively, and the breakout is still in its early stages.
Last week, I published an update on platinum and palladium, also known as the platinum group metals (PGMs), where I pointed out that they were on the launch pad to soar and follow in the footsteps of silver. That move is now beginning, so I’m writing this update to show where they stand and what I expect next.