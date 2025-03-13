The financial markets were all over the place today, with stocks swinging back and forth without a clear direction. The session opened on a positive note after a benign U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed core inflation rising just 3.1% in February, lower than expected. This initially lifted stock indices, but the rally quickly faded as selling pressure took over, signaling market weakness and hesitation to rebound after recent declines. Amid the uncertainty, gold and silver stood out as bright spots, gaining 0.89% and 1.8%, respectively, and moving toward a key technical breakout that could mark the next leg of the precious metals bull market.

Gold has shown impressive resilience in recent weeks, holding steady even as the broader markets plunged—a clear sign of strength. Over the past year, its powerful nearly $1,000 per ounce uptrend has been punctuated by healthy consolidations, and this recent pause appears to be another of those necessary breathers.

I closely track $100 increments in COMEX gold futures, as they often serve as key support and resistance levels. Despite a few attempts to dip below $2,900, gold has held firm, and today’s rise suggests it may finally be ready to challenge the critical $3,000 resistance—a level of immense psychological significance. A decisive, high-volume close above this threshold should pave the way for even greater gains, potentially pushing gold toward $3,380 in this rally, assuming it follows its trajectory of the past three economic cycles, as I explained in December.

In addition to analyzing gold in U.S. dollars, I also track its performance against a basket of euros, British pounds, and Swiss francs. This approach removes the influence of dollar fluctuations, often providing a clearer picture of gold’s true strength. As shown in the chart, gold priced in this currency mix broke out in early January, and that breakout remains intact despite the recent pullback. To my eye, this is a healthy, orderly uptrend with plenty of room to run before showing any signs of overheating.

I also find it valuable to track Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) gold futures, as China’s influence on the gold market continues to grow. In fact, China was a key driver behind last year’s explosive rally in March and April. In late January, SHFE gold futures broke out of a trading range between 590 and 640, igniting another leg of the uptrend.

Over the past month and a half, prices have moved sideways, but this may actually be a bullish development—it appears to be forming a bull flag pattern, which often precedes another strong move higher upon a confirmed breakout. I recently wrote about why Chinese futures traders could once again play a pivotal role in triggering another surge, much like last year.

Now, let’s turn to silver, which had an impressive day, finally closing above the critical $32 to $33 resistance zone—a level it had struggled to break all year. About a week ago, I released a comprehensive video detailing this key resistance and how bullion banks like JP Morgan and UBS were deliberately keeping silver below it to suppress its price. I explained that once silver clears this barrier, it’s likely to surge.

Fortunately, we may now be witnessing the early stages of that breakout. However, for stronger confirmation, I want to see a decisive close above the $34 to $35 resistance zone that formed at the late October high. Once that happens, I believe silver will have nothing holding it back, setting the stage for a move into the $40 to $50+ range. Learn more about the bullish long-term case for silver in a detailed report I published last week.

I also watch silver priced in euros because it provides valuable insights by stripping away the influence of U.S. dollar fluctuations, offering a clearer view of silver’s intrinsic strength. In euro terms, silver tends to respect key levels such as €30, €31, and €32, forming well-defined areas of support and resistance. Recently, silver broke above the €30 level—a bullish signal—establishing it as a new support. Next, a decisive close above €32 (the late October high) is necessary to signal that the next phase of the bull market has begun.