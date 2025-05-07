A few days ago, I published a market analysis titled 'Is This Market Rebound Just a Dead Cat Bounce?', in which I examined the stock market’s recent recovery from its early April lows. I laid out several reasons for my skepticism, including the fact that the rebound was largely driven by retail traders—considered the 'dumb money'—along with weak trading volume and the broader market’s confirmed downtrend, which favors 'selling the rips' over 'buying the dips.' In this follow-up piece, I’ll highlight additional compelling evidence that reinforces the case for continued caution regarding this latest bounce.

While scanning headlines this morning, one in particular stood out: 'The worst probably isn’t over for the stock market — here’s why,' a MarketWatch piece by columnist Mark Hulbert. Hulbert specializes in tracking market sentiment—especially among stock market newsletter writers—and reporting his findings. Like me, he follows a contrarian approach based on the idea that the majority of market participants are typically wrong, and that extreme sentiment tends to signal key turning points. The article is behind a paywall, but I’ll summarize his key arguments and share an interesting chart he included.

Mark’s case for skepticism about the market rebound centers on the sharp surge in investor optimism, which has outpaced the actual gains in stock prices. In other words, sentiment has gotten well ahead of reality. Many investors are acting as if the worst of the tariff-driven volatility is already behind us. From a contrarian perspective, that’s a troubling sign. As Mark points out, markets typically climb a 'wall of worry'—but the wall that was still standing just weeks ago is now rapidly crumbling amid a resurgence of investor euphoria.

Mark further explained that, typically, investors become more cautious—not less—after a sharp market correction like the one we’ve seen in recent months. Corrections serve as wake-up calls, reminding investors of the inherent risks in the stock market. So even if prices recover, there’s usually a lingering sense of caution due to the gut-wrenching plunge they just endured.

What makes the recent rebound especially unusual is that investors are now more optimistic than they were even before the tariff-related market plunge that began on April 2nd—'Liberation Day.' Mark illustrates this clearly with his Hulbert Stock Newsletter Sentiment Index (HSNSI), shown in the chart below, which tracks the average equity exposure recommended by the financial newsletters his firm monitors. This sharp surge in bullish sentiment, despite the risks that still loom (including a recession), is a clear contrarian red flag.