While we wait for more details to come in about the newly announced two week ceasefire with Iran and the financial markets’ reaction to it, I wanted to share a concise but useful update on the roadmap silver is following in the course of its secular bull market, which is still in its very early stages (learn more). By keeping this roadmap in mind, you will be better equipped to understand and stay optimistic during corrections like the one that occurred over the past couple of months.

As I regularly point out, back in November, silver broke out of a massive cup and handle pattern that had been forming since the 1960s. Based on the sheer size of that pattern, it projects silver reaching several hundred dollars per ounce, with a minimum target range of $300 to $500 during this bull market.



The cup and handle pattern was completed when silver finally surpassed the $50 ceiling, also known as a resistance level, which marked the peaks of the 1970s and 2000s silver bull markets and previously led to sharp declines (learn more). By breaking above that level in November, silver entered a new, extremely bullish phase.

I also want to point out that silver’s former $50 ceiling is now its new floor, or support level. As long as silver remains above it, which it has despite the recent correction, the bull market remains intact. That is one of the many reasons I was not concerned at any point during the correction.

Now I want to zoom in on silver’s weekly chart over the past few years to show why it corrected over the past couple of months and why that pullback is actually healthy, normal behavior that is fully consistent with a powerful bull market.