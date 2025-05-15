The stock market staged a major roundtrip over the past month and a half after President Trump launched a barrage of aggressive new tariffs—only to reverse course once the market reacted poorly. The selloff deepened to the point where even U.S. Treasuries began falling, signaling that the turmoil extended far beyond equities. Markets rallied again after the U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day tariff truce this weekend.

As I’ve been explaining, retail investors (aka the “dumb money”) have been the driving force behind the rebound, pushing valuations back toward their prior bubble highs—one of several reasons I remain skeptical of this rally and far from enthusiastic about it. In this article, we’ll examine how the major U.S. stock indices stand after the latest trade developments.

Let’s start by examining the bellwether S&P 500. The index has pushed back into the key 5,800 to 6,600 resistance zone—an area that marked the breakdown back in early March. This move represents an attempt to reverse that decline, but for this rebound to be considered truly convincing, I’d want to see a decisive breakout not just above the resistance zone, but also above the critical 6,200 level, which corresponds with the S&P’s all-time highs from December through February.

A strong push above 6,200 on heavy volume would signal that the recent downturn is over and that the market is ready to resume its climb. However, the lackluster volume during the rebound over the past month is a notable red flag, suggesting there’s limited conviction or real buying power behind the rally.

A look at the S&P 500’s longer-term weekly chart reveals that the recent rebound began right off the 4,600 to 5,000 support zone and the five-year-old uptrend line. While I’m known as a “big, bad bear,” in fairness, I did highlight this support zone and noted on April 8th—near the very bottom—that there was a strong likelihood of a bounce from that area. So far, that’s exactly what has unfolded.

The index is now sandwiched between that key support and the 5,800 to 6,000 resistance zone overhead. How the S&P 500 behaves at either of these two levels will determine its next major move. A decisive break below the 4,600 to 5,000 support zone and long-term trendline would be a clear signal that a deeper bear market is underway. On the other hand, if the index somehow manages to close decisively above the 5,800 to 6,000 resistance zone—which I see as less likely—it would negate the recent technical breakdown.

I take a reactive rather than predictive approach to the markets. Instead of trying to predict what’s going to happen, I wait for the market to reveal its intentions. If it breaks below key support levels, I turn bearish; if it breaks above major resistance, I turn bullish.