The Bubble Bubble Report

The Bubble Bubble Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Rowland's avatar
Jonathan Rowland
1d

Well done, Jesse. You are very concise. My question is once silver gets to $75 and over $100…will it stay there, or fall back down? In other words, based on all these factors is silver only ever going to go up over time with only congestion and small corrections before making further gains?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
MotherSilverApe's avatar
MotherSilverApe
1d

Thank you for taking the time to do such a comprehensive report! I will have to read it several times over.

For those who do not believe that the paper price suppression is real, I can tell you it is, and it is much more extensive then people can imagine.

Part of the power of these high finance secrets is the public believing that thie silver price suppression talk is just a conspiracy theory. I can understand the psychology's behind silver manipulation better than the put and call contracts, and how it work to literally ensure the iron clad continuation of the silver price manipulation.

The paper silver price is as real as it gets. So what happened yesterday is nothing short of a miracle as the trading manoeuvres needed to break this are designed to be almost impossible to achieve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jesse Colombo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture