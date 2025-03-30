In my last stock market update a week ago, I noted that the market had bounced as expected—but I also expressed skepticism about the strength of that rally. I pointed out that the rebound lacked conviction, came on weak volume, and was driven more by retail traders (“dumb money”) than institutional investors (“smart money”). Sure enough, those concerns came to a head on Friday, when the market sold off sharply, nearly erasing the previous week and a half of gains. In this update, I’ll break down where the U.S. stock market stands now—and explain why I’m growing increasingly concerned that even more downside may be ahead.

Friday began on a relatively quiet note—until the 8:30 AM release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, which came in hotter than expected at an annualized rate of 2.8%. That reading reignited fears the market has been grappling with: the threat of stagflation—persistent inflation coupled with economic weakness—something I’ve been warning about recently.

Then, at 10 AM, the University of Michigan’s March consumer sentiment survey added fuel to the fire, revealing that sentiment had dropped to a 32-month low. Notably, more Americans now expect rising unemployment in the year ahead than at any point since the financial crisis. This one-two punch of discouraging data sent stocks sharply lower: the S&P 500 fell 2.0%, the Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.67%, and the Dow slid 1.76%—not surprising, given how flimsy the preceding bounce had been.

Stocks have sold off sharply in recent months amid a perfect storm of headwinds: inflation remains stubbornly high, uncertainty has surged following the Trump administration’s erratic tariff announcements and negotiations, and recession risks are rising—as reflected in a range of indicators, including prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi, which I’ve averaged and combined into a single chart:

There are also several inflation indicators showing that inflation is high and likely to keep rising including the 5-year inflation breakeven rate, as shown in the chart below. This rate, calculated as the difference between the yield on a nominal 5-year U.S. Treasury note and a 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS), reflects the market’s forecast for average annual inflation over the next five years.

Now let’s turn to the technicals, starting with the bellwether S&P 500. From December through February, the index carved out a clear triple-top pattern before breaking decisively below the key 5,800–6,000 support zone—a classic bearish signal. During the recent rebound, the S&P 500 retested that 5,800 level as overhead resistance but failed to break through, which played a major role in Friday’s sharp selloff.

As I pointed out in my last update, the rally was driven by light volume—a sign of weak conviction among buyers. At this point, the chart suggests the market is rolling over. With Friday’s decline confirming the breakdown, the technical outlook remains bearish, and the risk is biased to the downside.