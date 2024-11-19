The Bubble Bubble Report

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Gold & Silver Are Attempting to Rebound
After the sharp knee-jerk sell-off triggered by the U.S. presidential election, cooler heads are prevailing, allowing gold and silver to begin…
  
Jesse Colombo
6
Why I Love Classic U.S. Gold & Silver Coins
Pre-1933 gold coins and pre-1965 silver coins are an excellent way to invest in precious metals and serve as a reminder of a time when the United States…
  
Jesse Colombo
16
The Relentless Dollar Rally is Slamming All Metals
The U.S. dollar's sharp 6.5% surge since early October is putting significant pressure on metal prices. However, understanding this key information…
  
Jesse Colombo
7
Here's What's Going on With Gold & Silver
Gold and silver are experiencing a routine pullback as markets digest the Trump election victory. This is the time to keep the faith and not panic.
  
Jesse Colombo
11
The U.S. Stock Market & Bitcoin Are Breaking Out
The U.S. stock market and Bitcoin have seen significant gains following Donald Trump's presidential election win, and now both appear poised for a Santa…
  
Jesse Colombo
6
Here's Where Gold & Silver Stand After the Big Election
Precious metals faced a challenging day following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory. Despite that, gold and silver's bull market is…
  
Jesse Colombo
11
New Presentation: What the U.S. Presidential Election Means For Gold & Silver
Discover everything you need to know about how presidential elections affect precious metals as well as other information that voters need to know about…
  
Jesse Colombo
3
Here's What the U.S. Presidential Election Means For Gold & Silver
With one of the most highly anticipated and high-stakes presidential elections just days away, precious metals investors are eager to understand what it…
  
Jesse Colombo
7

October 2024

Here's What You Need to Know After Today's Gold & Silver Pullback
Just days before the high-stakes U.S. presidential election, asset prices—from stocks to commodities—dipped amid heightened market volatility.
  
Jesse Colombo
6
These Patterns Show Gold Hitting $2,900, Silver $40 Imminently
Both gold and silver are in the process of breaking out of bull flag patterns, which indicate sharp gains in the near future. Here's what you need to…
  
Jesse Colombo
2
How Chinese Traders Will Help Drive Gold to $3,000+
China's futures traders drove a remarkable $400 surge in gold prices this past spring, and now they are positioned to propel it to $3,000 and beyond.
  
Jesse Colombo
2
Gold & Silver Are Consolidating Ahead of the U.S. Presidential Election
Gold and silver trading remained subdued this past week, with traders holding back from significant moves as they await the upcoming U.S. presidential…
  
Jesse Colombo
2
© 2024 Jesse Colombo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture