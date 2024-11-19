The Bubble Bubble Report
Gold & Silver Are Attempting to Rebound
After the sharp knee-jerk sell-off triggered by the U.S. presidential election, cooler heads are prevailing, allowing gold and silver to begin…
Nov 19
•
Jesse Colombo
25
6
Why I Love Classic U.S. Gold & Silver Coins
Pre-1933 gold coins and pre-1965 silver coins are an excellent way to invest in precious metals and serve as a reminder of a time when the United States…
Nov 17
•
Jesse Colombo
51
16
The Relentless Dollar Rally is Slamming All Metals
The U.S. dollar's sharp 6.5% surge since early October is putting significant pressure on metal prices. However, understanding this key information…
Nov 14
•
Jesse Colombo
29
7
Here's What's Going on With Gold & Silver
Gold and silver are experiencing a routine pullback as markets digest the Trump election victory. This is the time to keep the faith and not panic.
Nov 12
•
Jesse Colombo
41
11
The U.S. Stock Market & Bitcoin Are Breaking Out
The U.S. stock market and Bitcoin have seen significant gains following Donald Trump's presidential election win, and now both appear poised for a Santa…
Nov 8
•
Jesse Colombo
11
6
Here's Where Gold & Silver Stand After the Big Election
Precious metals faced a challenging day following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory. Despite that, gold and silver's bull market is…
Nov 7
•
Jesse Colombo
54
11
New Presentation: What the U.S. Presidential Election Means For Gold & Silver
Discover everything you need to know about how presidential elections affect precious metals as well as other information that voters need to know about…
Nov 4
•
Jesse Colombo
17
3
Here's What the U.S. Presidential Election Means For Gold & Silver
With one of the most highly anticipated and high-stakes presidential elections just days away, precious metals investors are eager to understand what it…
Nov 4
•
Jesse Colombo
38
7
October 2024
Here's What You Need to Know After Today's Gold & Silver Pullback
Just days before the high-stakes U.S. presidential election, asset prices—from stocks to commodities—dipped amid heightened market volatility.
Oct 31
•
Jesse Colombo
37
6
These Patterns Show Gold Hitting $2,900, Silver $40 Imminently
Both gold and silver are in the process of breaking out of bull flag patterns, which indicate sharp gains in the near future. Here's what you need to…
Oct 30
•
Jesse Colombo
44
2
How Chinese Traders Will Help Drive Gold to $3,000+
China's futures traders drove a remarkable $400 surge in gold prices this past spring, and now they are positioned to propel it to $3,000 and beyond.
Oct 28
•
Jesse Colombo
48
2
Gold & Silver Are Consolidating Ahead of the U.S. Presidential Election
Gold and silver trading remained subdued this past week, with traders holding back from significant moves as they await the upcoming U.S. presidential…
Oct 27
•
Jesse Colombo
30
2
